Liberia: BRAC Liberia Dedicates Microfinance Bank in River Gee County

Monrovia — BRAC, one of the largest microfinance providers in Liberia, has opened and dedicated its 32nd branch in River Gee County as part of its mission to promote financial inclusion in the country.

The ceremony, which took place at the entity's new office in Big Market Community in Fish Town, River Gee County on August 12, 2021, was graced by Alex Kpakolo, Immigration Commander of River Gee, Theophilus T. Togba, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Herodotus Sinature, Community Health Development Director as well as market women, business association leaders, BRAC microfinance group members, respectively.

Nur Alam Siddiki, Program Manager of BRAC, who spoke at the program, said Women are the best financial managers in any home.

According to her, when you give a woman L$1,000 to manage, they will spend the money in a very efficient manner and that is why 97% of our borrowers are women.

In alignment with its mission, the new branch, he said is in one of the hard-to-reach parts of the country, will enhance livelihood opportunities for its communities and further improve financial inclusion in Liberia.

Siddiki said so far BRAC Liberia has also distributed 1,726 handwashing buckets with chlorine and detergent powder to all microfinance groups and also provided food packages to visually impaired people in Montserrado County. All microfinance staff and branches received Covid-19 protective wear and equipment such as thermal guns, reusable masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves, face shields, etc.

Siddiki disclosed the new branch will offer its group-based microloans provided exclusively to women and small enterprise loans for individual business clients. It also offers loans for job holders in 24 of its branches in the country.

He said, "As you all know, financial inclusion is very important to the overall development of any country and this is one of the key priorities of the Government of Liberia Pro-poor Agenda."

Siddiki mentioned the famous quote of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG, founder of BRAC, which states "small is beautiful, but big is necessary." That is why we're trying to reach as much as we can.

"Currently, he said, we are serving almost 42 thousand families and we hope that this number will increase in the coming days. BRAC believes that given the right opportunities and tools, people living in poverty can turn around their own lives.

BRAC program manager recalled that in the 2020 line data results of Liberia, (conducted by 60 Decibels using Lean Data surveys with the support of Global Partnerships), microfinance clients of BRAC noted improvements in their financial resilience in emergencies, and almost all of them stated that their quality of life has improved since engaging with BRAC.

He said 92% of their clients accessed a loan for the first time with BRAC, and 99% reported that they could not easily access a good alternative, proving the positive impact of BRAC's services on the lives of its clients.

"We have almost 38,000 borrowers, 97% of whom are women, and have disbursed over US$ 73 million in loans since its inception," Siddiki recalled.

The company, he said, played an important role to keep up the economic activity in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak and was one of the participating financial institutions for the Post Ebola Reconstruction Project, coordinated jointly by the Central Bank of Liberia and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and funded by the World Bank.

In remarks, James Toe Young, Special Assistant to Superintendent in the county, said BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Limited will help improve the economy of the County, but only if the clients are committed.

Young also asked the management of BRAC to conduct thorough analyses before providing loans to clients and urged the women to use the loan for the intended purpose.

For his part, Alex Kpakolo, Immigration Commander of River Gee County, stated that BRAC's presence in Pleebo is a good beginning of improving the economy of Fish Town City and the County at large.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the clients, Ma Boe said her group will remain committed to BRAC, adding that what they received means a lot to them and their family.

Also speaking, River Gee Assistant Police Commissioner, Theophilus T. Togba, told the clients of BRAC that what they had received is an opportunity and they should handle it with care, and ensure that repayment of the loan is timely.

At the end of the programme, 10 women received 20,000 Liberian dollars each as loans, as the start of BRAC's journey in Fish Town.

Meanwhile, BRAC started operations in Liberia in 2008, with the mission to provide financial services responsibly to people living in poverty, especially women, living in rural and hard-to-reach areas, to create self-employment opportunities, build financial resilience and harness women's entrepreneurial spirit.