Nigeria: Unemployment Contributing to Uprising, Terrorism, Says Obasanjo

18 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday attributed the uprising and terrorism in the country partly to large armies of unemployed youths who were being recruited into violent extremist groups and criminal gangs.

Speaking at the public presentation of the 2020 Africa Progress Group (APG) report in Lagos themed, "Making Africa's Population an Asset," Obasanjo said Nigeria's increasing population was assuming a worsening trend and had always kept him awake at night.

According to him, providing basic amenities for the country's ever-increasing population has become a big challenge, a situation that has made many of our youths to be used as tools for crimes across the country.

Referring to the 11-year Boko Haram insurgency, Obasanjo said Mohammed Yusuf, the group's founder, was noted to be a religious and forthright man who had lots of unemployed graduates around him.

Obasanjo said: "Mohammed Yusuf, who started Boko Haram, was said to be a good and responsible man with a lot of idle youths waiting to listen to him. I heard there was a time he called his followers and said to one, 'you went to university, how many years now since you graduated?' He said three years and what are you doing now? He said, 'no job.' Then he replied, 'you see the uselessness of your university education.'

"That is how the word Boko Haram came up. By virtue of his followers not having jobs, he said 'you see the uselessness of your western education.' If we cannot provide jobs for our population, we are really in serious trouble. Nobody needs to tell us anything more."

The report, 'Population As Asset Responsiveness Index (PARI),' is anticipated to be a stimulus for African countries to show more responsiveness to making their populations more of an asset than a burden.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X