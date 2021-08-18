Nigeria: Jos Killings Could Precipitate Religious Crisis, Says Niger Gov

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has warned that the recent killings in Jos, the Plateau State capital, if not urgently checked, could fan the flame of religious crisis in the state.

Bello also said that the unfortunate incident has the capability to erode the gains of the Governor Simon Lalong administration in the area of peaceful coexistence in the state.

The governor's observation were contained in a message he sent to his Plateau State counterpart to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the recent killings of some travellers.

In the message signed on his behalf by Mary Noel Berje, the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday, Governor Bello decried the tragic incident that led to the loss of many lives and subsequent breach of peace in Plateau State.

"The criminal actions if not urgently checked, could fan the flame to a full blown religious crisis thereby making futile years of efforts by the government of Lalong to peaceful coexistence and religious harmony in Plateau State," he said.

Bello described as unfortunate how the value of human lives have eluded the hearts of other humans, stressing that:

"It is worrisome the way and manner some people lost value for human lives such that they take life of their fellow humans at will. It is quite unfortunate."

Bello, who is also the Chairman of the North Central States Governor's Forum, however commended the efforts of the security agencies for swiftly bringing the situation under control, but urged them to continue to work round the clock with the view to apprehending all those involved in the dastardly acts and bring them to justice as deterrent to others.

He equally applauded his Plateau State colleague "for standing tall in the midst of all these and prays for continued wisdom for him to weather the storm.

Bello commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the killings and breach of peace and prayed for the repose of those who died as well as quick recovery to those injured.