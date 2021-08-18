Liberia: NPA 'Don't Care' Attitude Caused Niko Ivanka to Sink - Senate Investigation Shows

Monrovia — A preliminary investigation conducted by the Senate Committee on Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs shows that negligence on the part of heads of the National Port of Authority (NPA) led to the sinking of the Niko IVANKA vessel that caused the death of more than eight people.

According to Senator Steve Zargo, Chairman of the Senate Committee on defense and Intelligence, Authority at the Free Port "did not do their job well." According to him, during a meeting between his committee and that of the defense chief of staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, he was informed that the vessel could not be located for swift response after receiving a distress call.

"There were things that needed to be onboard which are fundamental and one of such thing is the life vest. The life vest onboard was inadequate, let's be honest and call a spade a spade the Free Port Authority blunder. We have not had an opportunity to speak to maritime because the commissioner said he didn't receive the letter on time

"The Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff provided information that when they got a distress call to intervene, it was difficult because they could not determine where the ship was."

In a further statement, the Senate Defense Committee Chairman said, had they had the instrument call 'automated information system' which is a tracking device it would have been easier to locate where the vessel was for quick intervene. "Howbeit, they had to use the GPS of the Cellphone that made the distress call to locate the boat which led to them saving a few persons."

The Senate investigation also states that the port authorities haven't been able to establish an accurate number of passengers on the boat because there is no accurate manifest in the possession of the Free Port Authorities. The manifest didn't reflect the accuracy of those onboard the boat.

"Had they (the defense authority) not intervene, it could have been a disaster. One thing that came out is how a managing director of an entity will tell Senators he has no knowledge of many of the happenings at the port. He needs to sit in his office and do some work. The communication to the effect that led to the problem was sent to him but he said, he wasn't aware of the letter his office assistant read it."

The current situation has caused the prices of basic commodities in Maryland and Sinoe Counties to hike because boats are being banned, with an instruction to follow what it requires to sail on the sea and one of which is a life vest.

"As a result of this action prices of commodities in counties including Maryland and Sinoe have increased because boats that are supposed to go to those counties have been banned until necessary steps are taken. We also discovered that the defense authorities are not happy with the way activities at the Port is being handled."

The vessel which, belongs to HYLALEA INC. was constructed in Marshall, Margibi County in the period of four months and commissioned by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in 2018.

It was carrying about 21 passengers, including nine workers of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) when it was reported distressed.

It can be recalled that under the administration of former LiMA boss, Dr. James Kollie, the NIKO IVANKA vessel, which was licensed to transport only cargo or goods, to the leeward areas in Liberia was declared unfit for sea.

It was grounded and prevented from sailing on the Liberian waters due to its deplorable conditions.