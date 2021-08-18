South Africa: Food Not Bombs Jozie - Help the Collective to Feed the Destitute

analysis

A group of food activists is providing a lifeline by feeding the vulnerable from abandoned and destitute communities in Johannesburg and is inviting greater South Africa to help tackle the hunger crisis.

A month after the riots, Food Not Bombs is busier than ever with the increase in poverty and homelessness. In Johannesburg, Food Not Bombs, alongside Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), caters to the emergency needs of hundreds of people every Saturday, mostly women and children who have no other means and no support from social services. Many of these recipients are refugees and those who have been forgotten by society.

The Food Not Bombs Jozie team, Lara Reddy, Anastasia Eliseeva and Cora Bailey, said their food drive initiatives include providing fresh food for fire victims.

"In Vrededorp there are about 300 people who we supply with vegetables and bread, 35 more people at the Brixton recreation centre and 10 other people affected by the shack fire in Diepsloot. We also have received industrial cooking equipment donations and are set up to cook for hundreds of people in Sophiatown," said Eliseeva.

Reddy says: "We haven't been this busy in 20 years. The recent riots escalated the need for food...