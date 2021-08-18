South Africa: Food Not Bombs Jozie - Help the Collective to Feed the Destitute

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

A group of food activists is providing a lifeline by feeding the vulnerable from abandoned and destitute communities in Johannesburg and is inviting greater South Africa to help tackle the hunger crisis.

A month after the riots, Food Not Bombs is busier than ever with the increase in poverty and homelessness. In Johannesburg, Food Not Bombs, alongside Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), caters to the emergency needs of hundreds of people every Saturday, mostly women and children who have no other means and no support from social services. Many of these recipients are refugees and those who have been forgotten by society.

The Food Not Bombs Jozie team, Lara Reddy, Anastasia Eliseeva and Cora Bailey, said their food drive initiatives include providing fresh food for fire victims.

"In Vrededorp there are about 300 people who we supply with vegetables and bread, 35 more people at the Brixton recreation centre and 10 other people affected by the shack fire in Diepsloot. We also have received industrial cooking equipment donations and are set up to cook for hundreds of people in Sophiatown," said Eliseeva.

Reddy says: "We haven't been this busy in 20 years. The recent riots escalated the need for food...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X