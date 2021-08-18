Nigeria: 27 Players Arrive Falconets' Camp for Costa Rica 2022 Qualifiers Camping

18 August 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

The Falconets head coach, Christopher Danjuma, revealed 27 of the invited 35 players have arrived at the national under-20 women's football team, Falconets' camp in Abuja in preparation for upcoming qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Danjuma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that two foreign-based players - one from Denmark and the other from England - were also expected to join the camp shortly.

The coach explained that the invited players were mostly coming from clubs in the country's leagues, with several coming from the under-17 squad.

"Most of the players were taken from clubs which played in the NWFL Super Six and Aiteo Cup finals, and I think we are still picking the best of the best according to our ability," he said.

Danjuma however noted that the players' performances have been good. "We have a very young team, and our girls have been doing very well in their various leagues.

"These players are ready to work hard with determination and a display of talents that will make them reach the top of their career."

He stated that his team was at the moment not facing any challenge. "The Federation is basically doing well. The accommodation is conducive, and so far there are no complaints yet from any of the players. They are well relaxed to bring out the best in them.

"Also, with the way we are going with the set of players called to camp, these are the set of players that we will develop as the competition keeps growing on, and they are the group of players that will be a revolution in Nigerian football," Danjuma said.

The Falconets are drawn bye into the second round where they will face Central African Republic (CAR).

Nigeria have qualified for the World Cup nine times and have finished as runners-up on two occasions (2010 and 2014), and the quarter-finals four times (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2018).

They also finished fourth in 2012 and did not go past the group stage in 2002 and 2016.

