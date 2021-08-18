Ghana Ignores United Nations Experts' Appeal to Drop Anti-LGBTQI Bill

analysis

The experts had given the president a deadline to respond to their 'grave concern' about the bill, as activists say the MPs proposing it are puppets of far-right-wing US Christian groups pushing an agenda of hate.

Ghana's president has ignored a letter from 10 high-profile UN human rights champions asking him to explain an anti-LGBTQI law which they describe as 'state-sponsored discrimination and violence against LGBTQI persons'.

Read the letter here.

Meanwhile, queer Ghanaian leaders and their allies are bracing for mass arrests should the bill become law when parliament discusses it again in October.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, introduced as a private members' bill in Ghana's parliament by seven opposition National Democratic Congress MPs and the deputy education minister on 2 August, is one of the most wide-reaching bills aimed at controlling human sexuality and gender identity that the world has seen.

Alex Kofi Donkor, the 29-year-old director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana, describes it as "sensationalist" and "incredibly absurd for a 21st-century democratic country".

Same-sex relationships are already illegal in the country, but the bill proposes to criminalise and imprison people simply for identifying as "LGBTTQQIAAP+", which it defines as "lesbian,...