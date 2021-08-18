Africa: Targeted Vaccine Education Is Crucial to Combat Insidious Misinformation and Disinformation

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Refilwe Pico

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the crucial importance of educating and creating public awareness about current issues, as well as the useful role that the media plays during times of crises, and the benefits of having a targeted approach to communication and community engagement when disseminating information.

No one could ever have imagined that the announcement made on 31 December 2019 in Wuhan China on the outbreak of Covid-19 would have such dire consequences for the world. No matter where you were in the world, and whether you were exposed to the virus or not, there was acute panic, social anxiety, extreme misinformation dissemination, cynicism, government scrutiny and health consciousness globally.

Several countries across the globe made a move towards the restriction of civilian movements, and thanks to modern technology, this meant that the consumption of online news skyrocketed as nations obsessed over the latest coronavirus statistics, historical outbreaks, the latest findings, documentaries and conspiracy theories.

This paved the way for infodemics -- too much information, including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a pandemic.

According to Dr Taylor Nelson, published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, the elderly, youth, active social media users,...

