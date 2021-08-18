South Africa: Determining Discrimination - What the Supreme Court Ruling Means to SANDF and Navy Age Recruitment

analysis

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that when it comes to the SANDF, the older a person is when first recruited, the shorter the time they can serve as combat-ready soldiers. Too many soldiers in the junior ranks are simply getting too old, which compromises the defence force's capacity to protect and defend.

Siphile Hlwatika is a Candidate Legal Practitioner in the Employment Department of law firm ENSafrica. Article reviewed by Peter le Roux, Executive Consultant in ENSafrica's Employment Department.

The South African Constitution prohibits unfair discrimination based on age. In a recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision in South African Navy and Another v Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training, the SCA was faced with the question of determining whether age requirements for a particular job constituted unfair discrimination.

This matter centred around the South African Navy's military skills development system (MSDS), which is used by the South African National Defence Force to select people for training. The Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Education, Governance and Training challenged the age requirements.

Under the MSDS, applicants who would serve in a combat role are required to be between 18 and 22, having completed Grade 12 with mathematics and...