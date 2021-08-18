South Africa: Parliament Told That 50 Educators Have Been Fired Since 2019 for Sexual Misconduct At Schools

analysis

Department of Basic Education officials have raised concerns about the ongoing spate of gender-based violence and sexual misconduct in schools.

Addressing the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule said issues of gender-based violence and sexual harassment in schools stem from within communities, and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is doing "all that it takes" to bring awareness to educators and learners, and to tackle gender-based violence in schools.

"The school is a microcosm of the community," she said. "We still have programmes to deal with sexual harassment, gender-based violence and femicide in schools."

Out of 275 cases of sexual misconduct against educators reported since April 2019, 166 have been finalised with 92 still pending, said DBE Deputy Director-General Granville Whittle. A total of 50 educators have been dismissed stemming from these cases.

Finalised cases include cases that were withdrawn because of a lack of evidence, cases where implicated educators resigned and cases where parents or guardians refused to give permission for their child to testify, said Whittle.

After being dealt with by the provincial education departments, some of the cases were referred to the Education Labour Relations Council or to the South African Council...