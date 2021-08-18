South Africa: Women's Month - Five Rules to Boost Your Household Financial Fitness

analysis

A recent TymeBank study revealed that women are often expected to shoulder the burden of household expenses while still facing disparities in pay when compared with their male counterparts.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Two-thirds of women surveyed live in [women-headed] households and are financially responsible for the entire family, while receiving an average of 27% less pay than their male counterparts for the same work," says TymeBank executive Linda Appie. On a positive note, the survey also showed that women are better budgeters, with 80% of those surveyed managing to stick to a budget.

As we celebrate Women's Month, you can apply a few core fitness rules to get yourself financially fit.

Fitness rule one: Focus on one goal at a time. Rather than getting overwhelmed when you try to think about all the things you need to do to get your finances in order, tackle one thing at a time.

A great example is when you use the snowball method to tackle a debt problem. The concept is simple. Instead of trying to tackle all your debt at once, focus on paying off the smallest amount of debt (Debt A) as quickly as possible...