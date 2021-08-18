South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congragulates President-Elect Hichilema of Republic of Zambia

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, offered his warm congratulations to President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia.

President Ramaphosa says the success of the recent Presidential election provides the basis for continued stability and development in the Republic of Zambia and, through this, in the Southern African region.

President Ramaphosa expresses his appreciation to the Government and electoral authority of the Republic of Zambia for holding a successful election amid the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President also offers his appreciation to Outgoing President Edgar Lungu for his leadership during his term in office and his role as a partner for peace and development within the Southern African Development Community and the African Union.