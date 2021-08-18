Nigeria: Zamfara Bandits Demand N350m to Free Abductees

The abductors of the 15 students and four staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State have demanded N350 million as ransom.

Provost of the college, Habibu Mainasara, informed THISDAY on Tuesday in a telephone conversation, adding that he had spoken with each of the victims in captivity.

According to him, the bandits had contacted him via telephone conversation that about 20 persons which included students and staff of the college were in their custody and therefore, asked the Provost to produce N350 million naira before they would be freed.

Bakura Local Government Area, where the College of Agriculture and Animal science is situated is about one hundred and twenty kilometres from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital

News filtered in last Monday that suspected bandits invaded, the college of Agriculture and Animal science, in the Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing two security guards, one Policeman and abducted 15 Students and four staff of the college.

The state Police Command later confirmed the development to newsmen through a press statement and that they were conducting search and rescue operation to ensure the safe rescue of the Abducted persons.

The alleged bandits were said to have come inside the college through the pedestrian gate and thereafter broke the main gate with Cutlass to make it easy for them to go out with their abductees.

The bandits were also said to have fired sporadic gunshot to scare people within the area away.