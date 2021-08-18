South Africa: Covid-19 Is a Global Disaster, but Air Pollution and Climate Change Are Planetary Existential Crises

opinion

While the world focuses on defeating Covid-19, we cannot lose sight of the fact that air pollution is statistically twice as deadly as the pandemic has been.

According to the World Health Organisation, pollution causes seven million premature deaths globally each year - in the last 12 months, Covid-19 has claimed around 3.5 million lives. This in no way downplays the impact of Covid-19. Instead, it highlights the critical importance of addressing pollution and the resultant rapid degradation of our air quality as an equally urgent public health crisis.

Pollutants are directly impacting our health while at the same time accelerating climate change.

Harmful pollutants are not only emitted by heavy industry and the use of fossil fuels - everyday activities such as the burning of wood, paraffin and plastic in dense low-income settlements are also extremely problematic. Sadly, without viable alternatives, the use of these raw materials for heating and cooking will continue unabated.

Air quality is not only an environmental issue - it is a global health crisis that could dwarf the Covid-19 pandemic in our lifetimes if not urgently addressed.

Some of the immediate consequences of air pollution are heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory disease....