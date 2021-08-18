Egypt: ‎President Sisi Directs to Expedite Implementation of Projects On Sinai Power ‎supply Lines

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed to speed up the implementation of projects on extensions of power supply lines to Sinai.

The projects will connect the electricity network in Sinai to the Egyptian Electrical Unified Network (EEUN) in order to transfer the electric power required to meet the needs of the integrated national project for the development of Sinai.

The president's instructions came at a meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker.

In statements, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said that the meeting focused on a number of projects carried out by the Electricity Ministry nationwide as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative to develop villages.

The meeting also took up the latest developments related to El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, in addition to power interconnection projects with neighboring countries, including Libya, the spokesman said.

It also reviewed the National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims at using hydrogen for renewable energy storage and as a fuel for transportation, he further noted.

President Sisi also gave directives to conduct an extensive review of all technical and construction works related to the "Decent Life" Initiative, with the help of major consulting firms, to ensure that the performance and implementation levels are in line with modern standards for all sectors and stages of the initiative, the spokesman said.

The meeting also followed up the executive procedures for upgrading the existing electricity infrastructure within the framework of the first phase of the national project to improve the quality of life in the countryside.

For his part, the electricity minister reviewed the outcome of his recent visit to Russia to inspect the production lines and the stages of manufacturing heavy equipment for El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

Shaker also reviewed Egypt's national strategy for producing green hydrogen, which is the hydrogen fuel created by using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels to almost eliminate harmful emissions.

The meeting also dealt with coordination and cooperation efforts between the electricity and housing ministries regarding projects of seawater desalination plants.

It also addressed cooperation with a number of African countries in the field of Floating power plants (FPPs), which aim at providing fast supply of electricity to these countries.

Shaker also reviewed the latest developments of the power supply works for the monorails of the New Administrative Capital and the Sixth of October City.