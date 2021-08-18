Nigeria: 2023 - Group Roots for 50-Year-Old Nigerian to Take Over From Buhari

18 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a youth oriented NGO, under the aegis of New Nigeria Movement (NNM) has canvassed that any person that would take over the reign of power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 must be at the age of 50 years in order to be more energetic to fix the country.

The National Coordinator of the NNM, Mr. Mohammed Ajia, stated this in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

Ajia said that, the country is presently sick and its people needing a young person that would rescue the country.

He said: "Our nation is very sick and can only be cured by us the young people and not the old politicians that are moving across the country.

"We must commence the process of curing Nigeria from now on amd it starts with our unity of purpose on this mission.

"Disrespect for our nation among committee of countries, economic hardship, high level of borrowing and poor infrastructure amongst others are results of their failure.

"I want to assure you all that our commitment and hard work would usher in a president below the age of 50 years in 2023.

"A president who would build a team that would rescue the country from its current state."

He opined that, "Our collective effort will also ensure that majority of the States in Nigeria will have young, energetic and resourceful young people as governors from among us.

"We must not continue to allow ourselves to be used against our generation. It is time to work for ourselves. If we successfully retire the old ones in 2023, we will resuscitate our nation for all.

"Let's build a country where all dreams can come true. If we do, there would be no need for agitations for secession in any part of the country; there would be an end to terrorism, Boko Haram, herdsmen, armed robbery, kidnapping and all.

"I call on all youth organisations across Nigeria, young professionals in all works of life, the student unions, the young business community, all the young people in the creative industry, musicians, actors, actresses, young farmers, young administrators, young artisans, painters, tillers, builders, bus drivers, taxi drivers, Keke drivers, okada riders, truck pushers, and conductors. I urge you all to be prepared."

