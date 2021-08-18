Nigeria: Bribery - ICPC Arraigns University Registrar, Project Manager

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned an Assistant Registrar of the University of Calabar Post-Graduate School, Mrs. Emem Akpan, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a former student of the school.

ICPC, in a two count-charge filed at the High Court of Cross River State, Calabar, also arraigned one Mr. Promise Osundu, over his alleged complicity in the demand for bribe from the ex-post graduate student, Mrs. Susan Eno-Abasi Genschow.

The charge sheet filed before Justice I. B. Itade of High Court 9, revealed that, Mr. Osundu, who was a Project Manager in Seamfix Nigeria Limited for the University of Calabar Transcript Projects, conspired with the Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Emem Akpan, to defraud Mrs. Genschow of the sum of N110,500 in the course of processing her transcript and certificate.

They were alleged to have committed the crime sometime between 2019 and 2020, contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the same Act.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Counsel to Mrs. Akpan, O. G. Onah, filed a bail application, which was not opposed by ICPC Counsel, Kioba Anabrabra.

Justice Itade, ruling on the bail application, granted them bail in the sum of N3 million each with one surety in like sum.

The trial judge also ruled that the sureties must be public or civil servants working in Cross River State. The case was then adjourned to 21st October, 2021 for trial.