Nigeria: FCT Police Denies Alleged Kidnap Incident Along Zuba-Deidei Axis

18 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

On Wednesday, the Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory debunked a viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that " a Community Chief got kidnapped close to Mopol 45 along Dei-Dei/Zuba axis".

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said, "The Command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 22.30hrs (8.30 pm) of Tuesday 17th August 2021 in the FCT.

"However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulate fake news capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

"On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve towards the provision of adequate security within the Federal Capital Territory.

"The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X