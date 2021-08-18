South Africa: Families Struggle to Identify Loved Ones After Eastern Cape Horror Bus Crash

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hoseya Jubase and Estelle Ellis

Family members were seen searching for personal items among pink suitcases, tog bags and other luggage after a horrific bus crash in the Kei Cuttings claimed the lives of 30 people, most of them women, on Monday. Many of the deceased were so severely injured that they could not be identified.

Families have been struggling to identify their loved ones as authorities try to make sure that everyone involved in a tragic bus crash on Monday evening in the Kei Cuttings on the N2 between Butterworth and East London was accounted for.

Most of the victims were on their way home from Cape Town - some for a break, some to get documents for a job, some to attend funerals.

Now most of those passengers are dead. The death toll had risen to 30 by Tuesday evening.

A number of children were killed and injured in the accident, resulting in first responders, including emergency medical personnel, traffic officers and the police, receiving counselling on Tuesday.

At least 20 of those who died were women and three were children.

An employee at the state mortuary in East London, Shanks Maharaj, said on Tuesday that families have not been able to identify...

