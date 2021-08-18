Tunisia: Curfew to Start At Midnight As of Thursday [UPD1]

Tunis/Tunisia — The nightly curfew will be shortened as of Thursday, August 19, the Presidency of the Republic said on Wednesday. It will start at midnight rather than 10pm.

"The curfew will run from midnight to 5 am starting August 19 until further notice," said the Presidency. The following measures were also announced:

- Family, private and public events in enclosed spaces are banned.

- Fully vaccinated people are allowed to attend family, public and private gatherings in open spaces while abiding by health guidelines.

- Cafes and restaurants, all categories included, will have to remove chairs and stop serving customers on site as of 10 pm.

- Passengers arriving by air, sea or land must present at check-in a negative PCR test not exceeding three days. They must also go into a 10-day mandatory quarantine. Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from these measures by presenting vaccination certificates.

- Competent authorities are urged to to strengthen the enforcement and control of the health protocol as well as individual and collective preventive measures in all sectors, public and private spaces, supermarkets and public transport.

- Civil and military health authorities are urged to intensify and speed up vaccination campaigns and testing.