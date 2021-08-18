South Africa: Boks Build Depth While Winning As Nienaber Shuffles the Troops Again

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made six changes to his backline for the second time in the space of a week for the second Test against Argentina, and 11 changes in all, underlining the Boks' growing depth.

Sustained excellence in rugby cannot be achieved with only 15, or even 23 high-quality players any longer. The confrontational nature of rugby, which has become a collision sport in the modern era, means that only teams with supreme depth will sustain prolonged brilliance.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is only five Tests into his tenure, although he has been with the squad since 2018, and his personal mandate is to build depth while winning.

So far, so good. The Boks have won four of the five Tests they've played in 2021, after missing the entire 2020 season due to Covid-19 restrictions. This has included a 2-1 series victory over the British & Irish Lions and a winning start to the Rugby Championship.

Over the course of the five Tests, Nienaber has used 36 different players while still maintaining an 80% winning ratio. And in Saturday's sixth Test under his guidance, the Bok coach has introduced tighthead Thomas du Toit as the 37th different player used...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X