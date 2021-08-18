Tanzania: Nationals Should Own SGR Project

AS the country implements the Standard Gauge Railway to spur especially economic growth, it is the work of every citizen to own the project to keep off vandalisms, because it employs them besides reducing road congestion.

This is because such mega projects bring with them many benefits not only to the country, but also to the public at large. And interestingly, reaping the benefits of such development initiatives does not wait until their completion.

For instance, the project is expected to use 150,000 tonnes of iron and 9.2 million cement bags from local manufacturers that translates as a blessing to the traders in the business.

As we expect it to link the country with neighboring States of Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and DRC, this project will help in increasing freight costs, say in the transportation of 10,000 tonnees, equivalent to 500 lorry- loads at ago seen as also minimizing time and keeping off unwanted people in the freight system.

The modern railway is expected to reduce the time of travel using the electric train, as opposed to the bus. Currently, road networks experience congestion because a huge chunk of cargo is transported via roads, but the SGR will come to relieve the roads since trains will be transporting the cargos.

Again, once operational, the Standard Gauge Railway will help Tanzania to maintain good relationship with its neighbors and reinforce the brotherly atmosphere required in the blocs.

In areas it will pass from Dar es salaam to Morogoro, Morogoro to Makutopora, Makutupora to Tabora, Tabora to Isaka, Isaka to Mwanza, it is the duty of the nationals to make sure elements of vandalism are unheard of, because once it occurs, it will not be easy for them to transport their agricultural produce to the market(s).

Economically Tanzania will benefit and increase its standards in economic growth, and also see a lot opportunities opening along the lines ranging from local employment, access to market with locally produced goods and in turn towns spring up on the way. That is why according to the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), the ongoing construction of first phase of the SGR from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro has so far poured in 307 million US dollars (707.3bn/-) into Tanzania's economy through local subcontractors, suppliers as well as service providers. It is worth praise that the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro SGR project employs 8,303 workers, where 7,063 of them are nationals and the rest foreigners, implying that still Tanzanians are benefiting from its construction