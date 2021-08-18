Tanzania: Yanga's Pre-Season Camp in Rabat Starts

AFTER landing safely in Morocco on Monday, Young Africans officially began their pre-season training yesterday at the Mohamed VI Sports Complex which will be their base throughout the camp.

Both the country's giants Yanga and Simba are in Morocco drilling themselves ahead of the coming jam packed season where they will be compelled to feature in three major competitions.

The duo will represent the nation in CAF Champions League as Yanga are scheduled to begin their Preliminary Round campaign of the continent's biggest club showpiece against Rivers FC from Nigeria early next month.

On the other hand, Simba will be trying to beat their last season Champions League record by going above the quarter final stage.

Due to their last season's performance, Simba and other ten clubs which performed well in the past campaign will begin their Champions League fixtures in the first round stage.

This means they will not be in action during the preliminary round phase something which will give them ample time to prepare ahead of their oncoming encounters.

Other clubs which will begin their assignments in the first round are Wydad Casablanca, TP Mazembe, Al Ahly, Horoya FC, Zamalek, Raja Casablanca, Mamelodi Sundowns, Esparence and Etoile Sportive Du Sahel.

Tanzania will also feature two other sides such as Azam and Biashara United in the CAF Confederation Cup, where too they would like to shine and produce remarkable results for the country.

Azam will face Somaliabased outfits, Horseed at Azam Complex between September 10th and 12th while the reverse leg will be staged in Somalia between September 17th and 19th .

The overall winners of the two legged duels will face Egypt's Pyramid with the first leg scheduled either on October 15th or 17th while second clashes set between October 22nd and 24th .

Also, Biashara United will kickstart their qualifying mission away by facing FC Dikhil from Djibouti between September 10th and 12th while the reverse leg will be played in Dar es Salaam between September 17th and 19th .

The Mara-based side, despite being silence in the unfolding transfer window, remains confident that they will do a remarkable job to put smiles on Tanzanians by simply reaching further in the contest.