Tanzania: Zanzibar Vows to Realize Blue Economy Agenda

MEMBERS of private sector and other Islanders have been encouraged to participate in blue economy through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) is supporting the government achieve its objectives in building a strong economy.

The call was made here in a meeting on investment opportunities in Zanzibar.

The meeting was attended by, among others, two ministers; Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga (Labour, Economy and Investments) and Mr Abdalla Hussein Kombo (Blue Economy).

At the joint meeting the Ministers jointly assured investors of a favorable environment for investment and that the government will continue cooperating with various institutions to implement Blue economy agenda including by boosting the fisheries sector.

"Many strategic plans are underway. We need serious and capable people with workable plans to achieve what we already have. Join us with your investment plans for endorsement," the Ministers said, adding that President Hussein Ali Mwinyi is eager to see implementation of the plans.

According to the press statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of State- President's Office (Labour, Economy and Investment).

The ministers used the platform to invite investors who were in attendance, including Herry Kitlya and others, to invest in establishment of industries in the marine sector such as fisheries and transport.

In response, Mr Kitlya expressed happiness for the reception he received from the Ministers and that he promised to continue with his plans.

He said to achieve in the blue economy it required good planning including looking into ways for sustainability.

"We recommend using local experts. With knowledge transfer Tanzanians will be learning from other countries that have recorded success in investing in fishing, particularly deep sea fishing," he said.

The potential investor also emphasized on promotion and deploying small fishermen/women of Zanzibar in fishing projects so that they can improve their catch, have a reliable market and benefit from the blue economy.