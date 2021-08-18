Africa: Beaumelle, 'Playing Algeria Is Still Fantastic'

In Yaounde for the draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, Côte d'Ivoire coach Patrice Beaumelle reacted after the ceremony. Talking to CAFOnline.com, the French technician reviewed the results of the draw, specially the future opponents of the Ivorian team.

Côte d'Ivoire will play in Group E of the final tournament alongside Algeria, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

"Everyone has their chance in this AFCON," says Beaumelle. "We have games that could be African Cup finals. We must not underestimate the teams which according to the press are second series. I have a lot of respect for the different teams. "

A legitimate respect since Sierra Leone, which is making their return to the Africa Cup of Nations after 26 years of absence, will want to mark the spirits.

Equatorial Guinea, which will honor a third participation in the prestigious competition, will also be tempted to repeat their performance of 2015 which saw them reach the semi-finals.

But the toughest opponent is without a doubt Algeria. The defending champion remains on an unbeaten record of 27 games. "In our group, playing Algeria is still fantastic," said Beaumelle. "If I remember correctly, Côte d'Ivoire lost to them in the quarter-finals during the last AFCON in Egypt, so it could be a rematch. But the most important thing is to have three good games and get through that first round, after all. "

The teams of group E will be accommodated in Douala and will play their matches at the Japoma Stadium.