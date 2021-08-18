Zimbabwe: AAG, Empower Bank Collaborate On Youth Empowerment

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

The Affirmative Action Group and Empower Bank met today and agreed to collaborate on youth empowerment initiatives.

The two organisations met to find ways on how they can promote youth empowerment in line with Government policy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, AAG vice president Cde Mabutho Moyo confirmed the discussions.

"We agreed that as AAG, we will mobilise our youths to open accounts with the bank and benefit from various empowerment initiatives they are running," said Cde Moyo.

He said they wanted youths to be empowered in various economic sectors that include mining, agriculture and order financing among others.

Empower Bank acting chief executive Mr Shadreck Mhembere said the two had similar objectives and should therefore, work together.

"We have agreed to work together to reach our target customers, with us providing financial inclusion through banking services and through loans," he said.

Mr Mhembere said the bank would take advantage of AAG's structures to reach young people who are at the core of its business.

