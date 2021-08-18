Zimbabwe: New Parliament Building Takes Shape

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The new Parliament building under construction in Mt Hampden is fast taking shape as the contractors are now working on exterior designs as infrastructural development gathers pace under the Second Republic.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza and permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana toured the structure today including a media centre.

Deputy Minister Paradza said they had been tasked by his superior, Minister Monica Mutsvanga to tour the Parliament building, media centre, the studios and report on the progress made.

Mr Mangwana said the massive modernisation projects being undertaken under the Second Republic were there and open for all to see.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X