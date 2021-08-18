Zimbabwe: New Parliament Building Takes Shape

The new Parliament building under construction in Mt Hampden is fast taking shape as the contractors are now working on exterior designs as infrastructural development gathers pace under the Second Republic.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza and permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana toured the structure today including a media centre.

Deputy Minister Paradza said they had been tasked by his superior, Minister Monica Mutsvanga to tour the Parliament building, media centre, the studios and report on the progress made.

Mr Mangwana said the massive modernisation projects being undertaken under the Second Republic were there and open for all to see.