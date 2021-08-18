Zimbabwe: Muskwe Gets First Luton Championship Start

ZIMBABWEAN forward Admiral Muskwe was handed his first start for Luton Town in the 1-0 English Championship win over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Muskwe played 90 minutes and was withdrawn moments before the final whistle.

The 22-year-old had only played a combined 42 minutes in the opening two rounds of the season. He was introduced as second half substitute in both cameos against Peterborough and West Bom.

Although the Zimbabwean is still to break his goal duck for Luton in the Championship, the side has made a promising start, winning two of their opening three assignments.

Luton are sitting third with six points. Fulham and Stoke City are currently dictating the pace with seven points apiece after three rounds.

Muskwe joined Luton Town from English Premiership side Leicester City development during the pre-season.

He played his first full game, and scored a goal, in the Carabao Cup first round defeat to Stevenage last week.

Another Zimbabwean, Jordan Zemura, is expected to feature for AFC Bournemouth in the Championship tonight.

As football games are coming up thick and fast for Zimbabweans in the English lower divisions, Tendayi Darikwa's Wigan Athletic suffered injury time heartbreak in the English League One on Tuesday night.

They conceded a last minute goal to settle for a share of the spoils in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Darikwa had a good chance earlier on to put his side ahead but somehow missed from close range, side-footing past the post with the keeper at his mercy.

The Latics have made a slow start to the season after winning one, drawing one and losing one in three games. A win could have seen them lingering inside the top 10 at this stage but they are now 14th.

Macauley Bonne's Ipswich Town were handed their second defeat in three games following a 1-2 loss at Cheltenham. Bonne played 88 minutes.

Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute when Plymouth Argyle were held to a 1-1 home draw by Cambridge United. Unheralded teenage winger, Gerald Sithole was on the bench when 10-men Gillingham picked an away point at AFC Wimbledon.