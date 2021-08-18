Zimbabwe: Corporates Donate Sanitary Pads to Young Girls and Women

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

The Period Company in partnership with Minerva Risk Advisors have embarked on a sanitary pads campaign to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged women and girls in various communities.

The two firms have started donating sanitary pads to designated areas like Mbare in Harare, Chitungwiza, Domboshava and Epworth.

Over 8 000 women and girls are targeted to benefit from the campaign.

In an interview, the Period Company director Mrs Telia Mhonda said there have been major concerns from young girls and women over the soaring costs of sanitary pads.

"We are there to promote menstrual hygiene as well as to ensure accessible hygienic materials for use so that both old and young women's health is not compromised.

"The main thrust of this initiative is to ensure that all underprivileged girls and women have access to sanitary pads," she said.

Of late, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary school has been allocating funding for the provision of sanitary pads to the most vulnerable female pupils at primary and secondary levels.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X