Zimbabwe: Corporates Donate Sanitary Pads to Young Girls and Women

The Period Company in partnership with Minerva Risk Advisors have embarked on a sanitary pads campaign to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged women and girls in various communities.

The two firms have started donating sanitary pads to designated areas like Mbare in Harare, Chitungwiza, Domboshava and Epworth.

Over 8 000 women and girls are targeted to benefit from the campaign.

In an interview, the Period Company director Mrs Telia Mhonda said there have been major concerns from young girls and women over the soaring costs of sanitary pads.

"We are there to promote menstrual hygiene as well as to ensure accessible hygienic materials for use so that both old and young women's health is not compromised.

"The main thrust of this initiative is to ensure that all underprivileged girls and women have access to sanitary pads," she said.

Of late, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary school has been allocating funding for the provision of sanitary pads to the most vulnerable female pupils at primary and secondary levels.