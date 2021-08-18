Zimbabwe: Copper Cable Thieves Arrested

TWO suspected copper cable thieves sustained serious injuries after a Nissan Caravan they were using to transport 458 kgs of copper cables and equipment worth over US$29 000 believed to have been stolen was involved in an accident this morning near Mabelreign Police Station in Harare.

Valentine Peki of Glen Norah and Christine Muvirimi of Budiriro 5 rammed a tree along the road around 3.30 am and were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

Police then recovered the copper cables and copper windings stashed in some sacks. Officers from Mabelreign Police Station and detectives from the Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit (MMFU) attended the scene.

The matter is under investigation under cases numbers CR 123/08/21 and DR 42/08/21. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.