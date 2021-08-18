Zimbabwe: Gvt Launches Farm Machinery and Irrigation Facility for Colleges

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Government, through its partnership with Maka Irrigation, yesterday launched the Farm Machinery and Irrigation Facility for the capacitation of agricultural colleges.

This will see eight agricultural colleges across the country receiving a 10-hectare irrigation centre pivot each, with the colleges expected to increase agricultural production, as well as train students and prepare them to be experts in the sector after completion of their courses.

The launch was held at Kushinga-Phikelela College in Marondera and presided by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera, who handed over tractors to the eight colleges.

Dr Basera concluded the event by also handing over 16 motorbikes for the colleges which will be used to train students, as Government remains optimistic that after completion of their courses, the students will be employed in the agricultural sector.

"I feel greatly honoured to address you in this momentous period as we hit the ground running targeting to transform our agricultural colleges as real centres of excellence to churn out graduates who will contribute meaningfully to agricultural transformation," he said.

"The agricultural colleges are expected to utilise the centre pivots in commercial production in addition to training students. Also, the motorcycles will be used to train students. Each student and graduates must have a clean class 3 drivers licence, hence the handing over of these motorcycles. Each college will receive two of these."

The launch was graced by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Aplonia Munzverengwi, who thanked Government for the initiative.

"I would like to thank Government for recognising that agricultural colleges should move from being mere training colleges to being agricultural industrial hubs where students are trained while they practice hands on production and processing at their institutions," she said.