Zimbabwe: Police Impound Vehicles Fitted With Bar Lights

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East province have impounded 30 vehicles recently in an on-going operation targeting motorists with vehicles fitted with bar lights.

The law enforcement agents say the blitz is aimed at ending accidents associated with the use of such lights which are known for being too bright to the extent of blinding motorists coming from the opposite direction.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said it was unlawful to fix vehicles with bar lights and any motorists found with them would arrested.

"Bar lights are illegal, those who put them contravene Section 66 of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 which states that "no person shall drive a vehicle on any road in Zimbabwe which is fitted or affixed with anything that may cause danger to anyone in the vehicle or outside the vehicle," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X