Zimbabwe: Man Axes Son (3) Following Domestic Dispute

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 64-year-old Shamva man killed his three-year-old son with an axe yesterday following a domestic dispute with his wife.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He said the man was allegedly sexually abusing his wife's relatives aged 14, 11 and 10 since 2019.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged guardians to prioritise the safety of the girl child and desist from leaving them in the custody of male relatives.

Ward 19 Councillor Alderman Willard Zihowa said the incident happened yesterday following a heated argument between the man and his wife.

The man then first took a log and attacked the toddler before picking an axe.

"He struck the baby with the axe and the baby died on the spot," said Alderman Zihowa.

