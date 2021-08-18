Zimbabwe: Reconstruction of Seke Road Begins

18 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farai Dauramanzi

Bitumen World, the company that was awarded the tender to reconstruct Seke Road under Government's Emergency Road Repair Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) has started work.

The reconstruction work of the major highway which began today, from the point after the Coke Corner heading to Chitungwiza has led to the temporary closure of some lanes, causing congestion on the open lanes.

However, the contractor has since released a statement urging motorists to reduce speed when they start using the single-lane traffic system and exercise patience as there could be long queues.

"The reconstruction will be closing off portions of the dual carriageway such that single lane traffic will operate on the remaining open carriageway," said Bitumen.

Further, motorists were also urged to start their journeys 30 minutes earlier than normal in anticipation of the delays due to the road works.

Seke Road -- which stretches from central Harare to Chitungwiza -- has been in bad shape for a long time, especially the portion from Coke Corner to Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield.

The reconstruction exercise is expected to be complete within the next 90 days.

