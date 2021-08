Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Wednesday a meeting of the High Security Council, said the Presidency of the Republic.

The last meeting of the High Security Council, held on August 4th, 2021, was devoted to the review of the country's security and health situation as well as preparations for the next local elections and the start of the social year.