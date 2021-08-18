South Africa: Patrick O'leary Scoops Second Prize At SADC Media Awards

18 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has congratulated Patrick O'leary for winning second prize in the photo category of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.

Patrick O'leary is a seasoned journalist specialising in motor journalism. He has travelled across the region to cover stories affecting the trucking industry.

Outgoing Chairperson of SADC, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, announced the award on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the 41st SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government taking place in the Republic of Malawi.

The SADC Media Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in the fields of Print, Radio, Television and Photojournalism.

They also serve as a link for coordination and synchronization between formal structures of SADC member states and media.

The awards further seek to bring and enhance partnership between media and government institutions in advancing the achievements and good stories of this region in bettering the lives of its citizens.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) also congratulated all the finalists and winners of the 2021 SADC Media Awards and Secondary School Essay Competition from South Africa and other member states and acknowledged that the two competitions coordinated by SADC have evolved in the past years.

