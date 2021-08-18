South Africa: Western Cape Government Commits to Housing Development in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay

press release

Yesterday the three spheres of Government along with relevant stakeholders, which included the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and community leaders met in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay in response to the recent fire which occurred on Sunday, 15 August in the area.

The fire affected 298 people after 84 structures were destroyed. Whilst residents are continuing to rebuild their homes with the assistance of the City of Cape Town, SASSA and Gift of the Givers, the City is also restoring its electricity infrastructure which was damaged during the fire. SASSA with the support of Gift of the Givers assisted residents with mattresses, blankets, toiletries and food parcels. After a means test has been completed by SASSA, those who qualify will also receive a once-off payment of R 700 per household.

National Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Pam Tshwete, the Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers and the City of Cape Town's MMC for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi represented the three spheres of Government.

As part of the medium to long term intervention, the meeting also agreed that:

In two weeks' time a stakeholder meeting will be held where a single Project Steering Committee (PSC) will be established. This PSC will consist of representatives from the three spheres of government, community leaders and relevant stakeholders. This will help address some of the dynamics and disputes that's currently playing itself out in the area.

The National Deputy Minister will engage the National Minister of Human Settlements about the issuing of fire kits in cases where fires occurred. National Deputy Minister, Pam Tshwete said: "From our side, this meeting was necessitated by the fact that, we wanted to take stock of the progress on previous commitments that were made to the community. Now, we have a clear development programme for Hout Bay Informal Settlements with clear timeframes."

In 2018 the Western Cape Government (WCG) through the Western Cape Housing Development Agency (WCHDA) acquired four parcels of land, measuring just under 8 hectares. Of this, it's been established that 50% is suitable for a human settlement development. This would deliver approximately 1400 housing opportunities in the multi-storey units that will be built. These opportunities will include households of various income brackets, earning between R 0 to R22 000.

Various assessments and statutory processes are currently underway, and it estimated that construction of the units on this site would commence in April 2023.

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers said: "We remain committed to seeing this development through. This project, once it is concluded, will ensure that there is significant improvement in our people's living conditions, as they'll be living in a safer and dignified manner. We're currently engaging our provincial sister department, Environmental Affairs and Planning, as well as the National Department of Water and Sanitation so that the statutory processes can be fast tracked in order for construction to commence at an earlier date. It's critical that there's continued cooperation between the three spheres of government.

I also appeal to the relevant stakeholders, particularly community members to work with government, so that the current developments are not delayed, but instead accelerated. This will ensure that deserving and qualifying residents can benefit from a housing opportunity, which they so desperately need.

City of Cape Town's MMC for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi said: "We're looking forward to further engaging the community as our aim is to ensure they're swiftly assisted. As a caring City we want to assure the residents that they remain our priority."

Simmers added: "As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."