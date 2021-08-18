South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha On Registration and Vaccination Pace of North West Province

press release

The North West Department of Health, MEC Madoda Sambatha proudly acknowledges a provincial milestone of passing the 500 000 COVID-19 vaccines administered to date across the province's four districts.

"As a province we are proud to see a positive progress we are making in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As such our attainment of 509 290 vaccines administered is no small feat. This points to the hard work and dedication by our frontline staff to ensure that our communities receive this vital protection against the virus" MEC Sambatha echoed.

The North West province has been on the top three provinces who has been experiencing the surge in third wave infections therefore all efforts are needed to ensure that the registration and vaccination programmes are accelerated.

"We need to remind and urge our communities to take full advantage of the current arrangement of walk-ins at our various vaccination sites to receive this important jabs, we also appreciate the coming on-board of the private sector, Pharmacies who are operating their vaccination site seven days a week to lend a hand and improve access to vaccine for most of our people" said Sambatha

The province has to date registered 137 039 positive COVID-19 cases, with 116 920 people having recovered which translates to 85,3% recovery rate. The province has a total of 16 648 active cases to date, with 485 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Unfortunately the province has sadly experienced 3 471 deaths to date.

The 509 290 vaccines were administered to date, with 10 133 vaccines administered in the past 24 hours.

"All elligible individuals are invited to take the vaccines to ensure that when the next cohort (18 years and above) are brought on-line, the province will be closer to its target and more people will be protected from this dreaded virus. Special appeal is made to our men and vulnerable groups to come forward in numbers to get vaccinated" concluded Sambatha

Communities are urged to continue to adhere to the basic COVID-19 preventative measures of social distancing, washing of hands with soap regularly, avoiding crowded places, sanitizing and wearing of face masks covering the mouth and the nose.