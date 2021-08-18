South Africa: July Unrest Shattered Our 'Rainbow Nation' Illusion - Now We Must Rebuild Unity and Diversity Through Acts of Ubuntu

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Saurabh Sinha and Letlhokwa Mpedi

The rainbow nation envisaged by Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu can only thrive in a country that appreciates and protects its multiculturalism and multiracialism.

Saurabh Sinha is a Professor of Microelectronics and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, University of Johannesburg (UJ). Letlhokwa Mpedi is a Professor of Social Security and Labour Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic (designate), UJ. Both write in their personal capacities.

The unrest that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng might have ended, but the aftermath lingers on and will continue to reverberate around the country for some time to come. For example, the nation is still reeling from the racial tension, loss of lives and destruction of properties that happened in eThekwini, particularly in the suburb of Phoenix. The scale of the unrest was reminiscent of the 1949 Durban "riots" which resulted in 142 deaths, 1,087 injuries, 306 buildings destroyed and 1,939 buildings damaged.

This was at the height of apartheid and, as such, one may be forgiven for (naïvely) thinking that such tension and associated loss of life, as well as destruction of property, has no place in a post-apartheid South Africa. As the preamble of the country's Constitution states, "[we], the people of...

