South Africa: Conservationist v Deputy President Mabuza - Fred Daniel Gets His R1 Billion Day in Court After 11 Years

Since July 2010, conservationist Fred Daniel has been seeking justice in the Pretoria High Court for the loss of his 39,000-hectare nature reserve -- which, he argues, was brought about by his run-in with the Mpumalanga politicians that were behind the alleged land claims scam. The opening day of the virtual trial saw explosive testimony from forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan on the 'Problem Animal Fund'.

Pitched as a battle between Daniel and Deputy President David Mabuza, the matter finally went to trial on Tuesday. The opening day of the virtual trial saw explosive testimony from forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan on the "Problem Animal Fund".

"The problem we have here is that the animals don't just need to be protected, they need to be protected from the people that are protecting them," said O'Sullivan, around 25 minutes into the first day of the virtual trial of case number 34502/2010 in the North Gauteng High Court.

The time was 12.30 on 17 August 2021, and since 19 July 2021, when the trial was meant to have kicked off, Daily Maverick had been seeking access to the documents and transcripts that we knew were out there somewhere. Given the matter's history and cast...