Namibia: Geingob, Venaani Saddened By KK's Death

President Hage Geingob and Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani have both expressed sadness over the death of former minister Kazenambo Kazenambo, who died yesterday.

Kazenambo, who was 58, died at a Windhoek hospital after a short illness.

Geingob said Kazenambo would be remembered for the contributions he made towards the development of Namibia in several capacities.

"During this hour of sadness for the family, president Geingob extends sincere condolences to the family, comrades and friends," the Presidency said in a short social media post.

Similarly, Venaani said death has robbed Namibia of a dedicated servant of the people and an individual unwavering in his beliefs and ideals.

"The late Kazenambo has never shied away from criticising the government and its failures. His presence was imposing and he was a towering political figure with a low tolerance for mismanagement in whatever form it manifested itself," Venaani said.

He also described the former minister as a man of great magnitude, who was held in high regard by his colleagues.

"Kazenambo's legacy shall long endure," Venaani added.