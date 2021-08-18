Namibia: Investment Board Red-Flags Empowerment Bill

THE Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has red-flagged parts of the new equitable economic empowerment bill (Neeeb), saying it is not investor-friendly and needs to be revised.

This is despite the government almost nearing finalisation of the bill.

NIPDB executive chairperson Nangula Uaandja yesterday presented the board's 24-month strategy to president Hage Geingob, which looks at the country's inequality levels and the skills needed to address them.

This led to Geingob questioning the investment board on an alternative to the bill as some Namibians are not eager for its implementation to address inequality.

"What are you offering us to address, since you are against the Neeeb?" Geingob asked Uaandja.

The Neeeb, which seeks to promote the economic empowerment of previously disadvantaged Namibians, has been widely criticised by many for only targeting a particular segment of the population.

It has been said only a few well-connected black people would benefit from its economic empowerment interventions.

Uaandja, who was responding to the media's questions, admitted there is a basis for the bill, however, it needs some work,

She said the board is there to bring the private and public sectors together.

"But there are items that may be perceived, if implemented in their current format, that they may be negative to investors," Uaandja said.

She said the board is currently working with the private sector and the Office of the Prime Minister to iron out the issues they have with the bill in its current form.

"Yes, we believe empowerment is important, but the point is to implement it in a manner that does not cause damage, but achieves the objectives," she said.

The NIPDB said Namibia needs to engage in major policy reforms to ensure that the country becomes an attractive destination for investment.

"A new legislative framework, including the Namibia Investment Promotion Act and the Neeeb, will need to be finalised to provide investors certainty. Finalising these laws will position Namibia as a trusted business partner for the private sector ..," the strategy reads.

Uaandja said they have already consulted the private sector to identify a list of constraints which need to be addressed.

"For instance, the government is saying the Neeeb is for people who want to do business with the government, but the way it is drafted says if you want to get a licence for economic activity you need to comply with the Neeeb," she said.

She said the government would need to be specific on this, because in its current form it applies to all professions rather than those dealing with the country's resources.

The main pillars of the Neeeb are ownership, management control and employment equity, human resources and skills development, entrepreneurship development, corporate social responsibility and value addition, and technology and innovation.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last year defended the bill against those who said the government would be breaching the provisions of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to private property, if it allows the Neeeb to be passed in its current format.

"The empowerment of our previously disadvantaged people who continue to suffer under poverty is not only the fair thing to do, but also the right thing to do as it enables them to make an optimal contribution to Namibia's economic development ..," she said.

Geingob previously said some people made it their mission "to prove" that certain provisions in the Neeeb are unconstitutional, without providing an alternative to solve the current socio-economic problems the nation is faced with.

Geingob said the draft bill was an essential tool for addressing structural inequalities and income disparities in the country, adding that it provides win-win opportunities for everyone.

He said consultations on the Neeeb and the implementation of the strategy constitute a necessary intervention in dealing with structural inequality, "of which income disparities and the lack of participation of the black majority in the economy remain the glaring legacy of our past".

Geingob advised businesses not to wait until the bill becomes law, but to be "proactive and to start structuring and implementing empowerment transactions with their employees".