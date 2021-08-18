Namibia: Diabetes - the Importance of Medicine, Exercise and Diet

DIABETES mellitus affects many people in Namibia and is known as one of the primary risk factors in developing heart disease.

Type I diabetes involves that the body's own mechanisms do not produce insulin, which is crucial in controlling blood-sugar levels.

Type II diabetes is more common and develops mainly as a result of poor lifestyle habits which eventually renders one's body unresponsive to insulin.

This results in tissues in the human body not responding to circulating insulin and causes prevailing high blood-sugar levels, causing damage to arterial walls, nerves and organs.

In the fight to control blood-sugar levels, there are three important soldiers which should always stand united in this battle: Exercise, a good diet and medication.

Combining these three, yields the best results in controlling your blood sugar, as opposed to only one of them.

A proper diet prescribed by a registered dietician ensures that you consume low-glycemic index (GI) foods which promote even blood sugar levels.

The medication prescribed by your medical practitioner has specific physiological mechanisms through which it reduces blood-sugar levels, increases insulin sensitivity, and even provides you with insulin when your body does not manufacture its own.

Exercise increases lean muscle mass, which further aids in reducing blood-glucose levels and improves your health profile as a diabetic through various other mechanisms as well.

For specific assistance and pre-exercise screening prior to engaging in any exercise routine, visit www.ban.com.na, and find a biokineticist near you.

Remember, exercise is medicine.