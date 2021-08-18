Namibia: Mortuaries Enforce Storage Fees

FAMILIES prolonging the presence of loved ones at state mortuaries will have to fork out more for mortuary fees.

This comes after executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe issued regional and medical superintendents at state hospitals a notice on 27 July to remind them to enforce the Hospitals and Health Facilities Act no 36 of 1994.

The act prescribes that a storage fee of N$100 per day should be charged for the remains of private patients who died at a state hospital, and N$150 per day for those who died elsewhere, but whose remains are stored at state mortuaries.

"The law has been passed a long time ago. This is just a reminder to the public," Nangombe says.

He says the regulation applies to all deaths, including Covid-19 deaths.

The state currently stores the remains of all those who died of Covid-19 or Covid-19-related causes.

State mortuaries countrywide started enforcing this law this week.

Nangombe could not explain why it was not enforced in the past.

According to the regulation, the remains of state patients may be kept in a mortuary for free for the first five days, after which N$10 is charged per day.

The remains of state patients who died elsewhere may also be stored at the state mortuary for a fee of N$10 per day.

It is not clear if the enforcement of the regulation is part of the ministry's 'internal adjustments' to realign its budget to the emergency response to Covid-19.

On Monday The Namibian reported that the ministry would need an additional budget of about N$500 million to implement various programmes planned for the current financial year.

The programmes include the emergency response to the pandemic.

The notice further states that unclaimed bodies lying in state mortuaries for more than 14 days would be buried at the nearest cemetery.

"This becomes particularly necessary due to the pressure placed on mortuaries by Covid-19 deaths," Nangombe says.