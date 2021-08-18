Namibia: Fic Sets Ball Rolling On Unexplained Wealth

THE Namibian Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is mooting legislation to track down people accumulating wealth illegally.

FIC director Leonie Dunn said the legislation will come under the Unexplained Wealth Orders, which will be enforced across the board without targeting any race or ethnic group.

"FIC, during the launch of its 2020 annual report, announced that it is involved in a national effort to reinforce Namibia's non-conviction-based criminal asset forfeiture legal framework, including the introduction of Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO). Since then, the FIC has received several inquiries on the implementation of UWOs, and the following points should be clarified," she said.

Dunn said the legislation will give appropriate law enforcement agencies the power to pursue UWOs.

"The implementation of UWOs is intended to align Namibia's financial crime prevention and combating environment with international best practice, while also reducing financial crime in response to shifting risk patterns," she said.

She added that the effective deployment and usage of UWOs will help the government successfully combat financial crimes to maintain financial integrity.

"The Antimony Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Council has endorsed the recommendation of UWOs on the basis that it be included in the amendment to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, as amended, " she said.

The FIC director added that UWOs are not likely to be retroactively applied.

LONG TIME COMING

In 2016, president Hage Geingob said all government officials would be subjected to audits to assess whether their salaries match their lifestyles.

In countries where this is practised, such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Mauritius and the Bahamas, corruption has been significantly hamstrung.

Geingob made this remark during an interview on the Voice of America's Straight Talk Africa programme.

Asked what he is doing to curb corruption, Geingob said: "We will also have lifestyle audits. This is going to be done."

Geingob asked rhetorically: "If your salary is this, how do you live this kind of lifestyle?"

Former police general James Tjivikua last year opined that lifestyle audits ought to be common practice in any arsenal of a country that aims to combat corruption.

"They would tell us who in the public service has eaten what, who continues to eat, who is likely to eat and what they like eating. In addition, audits are about how we as citizens can stop the elite from chopping state resources. They are about ending corruption, and about implementing the vision of the Constitution regarding integrity," he said.

Namibia has over the years been rocked by multiple corruption scandals involving tenders and suppliers in government agencies, including the massive Fishrot scandal.

This, according to Tjivikua, calls for the government to implement lifestyle audits expeditiously.

"It is a key measure in helping establish accountability, integrity and transparency and curbing corruption," he said.

