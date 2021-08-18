Namibia: Former Domestic Worker Faces Eviction

PENSIONER Lucia Naris (69) is destitive after she and her family received an eviction letter (court order) from an agent notifying them to vacate their home by the end of this month.

Naris accommodates about 20 people at her home, including her children, grandchildren - among them two babies aged two months and four months - and other relatives.

She moved into a two-bedroomed house, which her former employers Erica and Herman Viljoen bought for her in Windhoek's Damara location and was the only breadwinner of the family since her husband passed away in 2004.

"I thought the house was mine and I would never have to move again the way I did when I was renting and moving from different locations before I received this house from my employers," she said.

Lucia's youngest daughter Cinderella Naris (30) told The Namibian that an agent came to their home and presented them with an eviction letter on 29 July, which she said is short notice apart from not knowing where to go.

"My mother is a diabetic and hypertension patient, and she almost fainted the day she received the news. This is very sad and heartbreaking," she said, adding, "This has been our home for many years and my mother's former employers never paid her any pension when she retired in 2017 at the age of 65," she said.

Another relative said the former employers are unjust and cannot take away the only thing she has, especially after not paying her a retired package and social security benefits like any other employee when they retire. "They rather take the house from us instead of paying my grandmother the money they owe her," he said.

The family is appealing to any good Samaritan or the city council to come to their rescue, as they are in dire need of a place or plot to call home.

The family further said Naris worked for her employers for 25 years as a domestic worker and does not deserve the treatment they are giving her.

The family said it has been paying Naris' former employers N$100 per month since 2003, which later increased to N$250 after Naris retired. Since last year, the family claims to have been paying N$1 000 for water and electricity.

The previous house owner, Evelyn Skrywer, has confirmed that she sold the house to Naris' former employers.

"I remember when I received a call from her former boss and her husband telling me that they wanted to buy their house help a house as a birthday gift. I am surprised to learn that the house was not transferred to the new owner's name yet, because it is something I thought they did way back," she said.

Erica Viljoen said they are in the tourism industry and there has been almost no business in the last two years.

"We've sold our cars and a property in order to make ends meet. The Katutura house was bought when Lucia was employed by us to help her not have to keep moving from place to place. Now there are various family members staying in kambashus on the property not paying a cent. Every month there is a story when they have to pay the water ( around N$700 per month) and now it is three months they have not paid," she said, adding that they cannot afford to keep it.

The couple is represented by lawyer Ashley Makhulumo.