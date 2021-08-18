Namibia: Prison Officers Question Salary Deductions for 'Service Club'

A NUMBER of Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) officers have expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding the financial management of a service club which generates up to N$1,9 million per year.

There are also concerns that the money is being diverted to finance nice-to-haves such as foreign trips for some top officials.

The service club consists of 2 670 NCS employees who pay a compulsory N$60 deducted from their salaries every month and it has allegedly generated up to N$9,6 million in five years.

The NCS has admitted that it has not been regularly updating the employees about the club's account balances.

Information obtained from the NCS indicates that the service club is used for the promotion of sport and recreation in the service.

On paper, the club is also aimed at the maintenance of holiday resorts and recreation centres.

The club was also formed to provide grants or loans to members for the purpose of studies or research in the interest of the service.

However, some officers told The Namibian they have not benefited from the money they contributed to the club.

The officers said they are entitled to ask for loans of up to N$5 000 which are paid back with interest but most of the time their requests are not approved.

"The moment you sign your employment contract you automatically become liable to a N$60 monthly deduction for the club," an NCS officer told The Namibian in April.

The officer reasoned that if one does not play sport or take out loans, then he or she is basically contributing N$720 every year to the club for other people to benefit.

Another disgruntled officer said they are told that the money is used for sport activities, however, there are no monthly reports as to how the money is used.

"There haven't been any sport activities (due to Covid-19) and we are not sure what that money is being used for," the officer said.

A source close to the management told The Namibian this month that money from the club is being misused and only benefits a few people.

The source said there is nothing new about money being misused as some of it was being used for foreign trips.

NCS head of directorate central staff commissioner Sam Shaalulange refused to disclose how much is in the Correctional Service Club account.

He said the board of trustees shares quarterly financial statements with sub-clubs who are then supposed to share the information with all members at the various institutions, but the officers The Namibian spoke to, disputed this.

Shaalulange added that members have access to this information at any time they want to query about any financial matters of the club. This claim was also denied by the employees.

"Further, it is worth sharing that the club has investments with First National Bank and Old Mutual," Shaalulange said.

"However, the last report was circulated in September 2020 as the former treasurer was appointed to another responsibility in the Directorate of Finance. Another treasurer will assume duty on 1 August and the circulation of reports will resume," he said.