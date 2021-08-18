Namibia: Airspace Regulator Lowers CEO Requirements

NAMIBIA'S airspace regulator has lowered the requirements for its chief executive officer (CEO) amid concerns that the process is being adjusted to suit a specific candidate.

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) readvertised the position after the company failed to find a suitable candidate during its recent recruitment process.

The company initially advertised the position in January this year with 25 January as the closing date, but it was readvertised this week with 20 August as deadline.

One of the previous requirements was that the applicant should have 12 years of experience in the civil aviation industry, of which seven must have been served at senior management level.

The latest requirements have been reduced to 10 years of leadership experience, of which five should be at executive level.

The field of experience has also been changed from aviation to law and business studies.

Twelve candidates applied.

Among those who applied in the previous recruitment process were Hilma Leonard, Toska Sem, Peterson Tjitemisa, Daniel Matengu, and Patrick Simasiku.

Leonard, Sem and Tjitemisa were shortlisted.

Sources say the requirements have been lowered to suit a certain candidate.

One of the favourites for the job is allegedly Sem, who is the executive for commercial services at the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

Sem emerged as the only candidate recommended by the board for the vetting process.

She has 10 years' experience in commercial services, organisational development, strategic management, and project management.

Her NAC position has since been advertised with 27 August as deadline.

"I cannot talk about this now," Sem said when approached for comment last week.

She has in the past faced procurement irregularities at the NAC.

Sem is allegedly ahead of Tjitemisa and Leonard.

Leonard is the company's chief of aeronautical information services, while Tjitemisa has 15 years' experience in aviation.

As the former chairman of the Namibian Civil Aviation Regulations Committee, Tjitemisa was instrumental in the development and approval of the new Namibian Civil Aviation Act of 2016.

Tjitemisa refused to speak on the matter, saying: "I am sorry I cannot comment on this sensitive issue, however, I have written to the board to put their patriotic hats on and [reconsider] my application."

Questions sent to Leornard went unanswered.

The company's board members are Bethuel Mujetenga, Kadiva Hamutumwa, Melkizeldek Uupindi, Josephine Amukwa, Fernando Somaeb, and Martha Hitenanye, who formed part of the recruitment panel.

Hamutumwa denies allegations that the process is being 'cooked' to favour a certain candidate.

"The allegation is untrue," she says.

Hamutumwa says all shortlisted candidates were subjected to the same selection process.

"The process entailed a preselection interview which further narrowed the preshortlist, administration of psychometric assessments, reference and background checks, a presentation on a given topic, and an oral panel interview," she says.

According to her, the requirements as per the advertisement were part of the entire selection process.

Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste says he was not consulted.

The parastatal has not had a substantive CEO since the resignation of Angeline Simana in May 2019.

The company's chief legal counsel, Gordon Elliott, is currently acting in that position.

The NCAA was established to conduct the safety and security regulation of civil air operations in Namibia's airspace, as well as provide air navigation services to all airspace users.