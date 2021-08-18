Namibia: Still Not Far Enough At Vergenoeg

Still not far enough at Vergenoeg

News - National | 2021-08-18

by John-Colin Namene

A COMMUNITY leader from Vergenoeg informal settlement at Okahandja says the community is growing impatient with constituency and local authority leaders who are ignoring their plight on important issues such as water, electricity and land.

"We are tired because we cannot continue living like this. I can see that some people in the community are leaning towards becoming aggressive if nothing is done soon," Vergenoeg community spokesperson Sethy Gariseb said.

Gariseb has been a community leader since March this year and told The Namibian newspaper that community leaders before him have been complaining to the municipality and town council about water, electricity and sanitation issues for the past two years.

He told The Namibian that residents of Vergenoeg do not have water or toilets and relieve themselves in a riverbed about a metre or two behind their houses.

"We are sitting in the river bed like baboons. In the night, anything can happen, children can be bitten by animals or women can be raped because we do not have street lights," he said.

Gariseb said residents used to relieve themselves on the other side of the main road alongside Vergenoeg until a wall was constructed between the settlement and the road.

"The wall has also cut off the area where people used to fetch wood and relieve themselves, and now the people are forced to walk long distances for both purposes," he added.

Gariseb added that relieving themselves in an unsanitary way is worrying, especially during a pandemic.

"It is very dangerous for us, especially during this Covid-19 time where we need to take care of our hygiene because we only have two taps in the community and most of the times these taps have no water," he told The Namibian.

Apart from the toilet crisis, Gariseb said electricity is one of the services the community has been doing without and he spoke to the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor about the issue and they referred him to the council which has to give the distributor permission to connect the area.

Gariseb says he has written to the Okahandja municipality and the ministry of Urban and Rural Development about the issue, with little success.

He added that the only matter that was looked into was the water crisis which resulted in two taps being installed, but the settlement still faces problems because the water is not readily available.

Okahandja mayor Natasha Brinkman said Gariseb has not followed the right channels of communication, stating that he "just wants to run to the media and bypass her."

"Those letters come from the previous council. He wants everything to happen overnight but we as council must sit down first and have meetings. We have to make decisions. He cannot just bypass me," she said.

Brinkman noted that she worked hand in hand with Gariseb to bring water to the residents of Vergenoeg. She also noted that the municipality is attending to the issues around electricity and land.

"The land has to be serviced and surveyed. We have only been in the council for about seven months, so he cannot just come in and pull us the way he wants. It must be a council decision because I am not the only one that makes decisions. He has to come to my office first, talk to me and then understand the directive from there," she added.

The mayor remarked that Covid-19 has also made it extremely difficult for the council to meet and discuss important issues and only started with meetings last week.

"We will attend to everything. Gariseb has to contact the council first." she said.

Bethuel Tjaveondja, Okahandja constituency councillor, emphasised that the grievances and challenges of the settlement have been noted and are being attended to, although at a slow pace.

"We have taken the responsibility to act towards bettering the situation since we became councillors. I have had about two engagements with the local authority regarding these situations but I have not received anything from him (Gariseb)," Tjaveondja said.

He said community members from other informal settlements at Okahandja come to him about lack of water, electricity and ervens but added that the challenge lies with pending issues from the previous leadership.

Tjaveondja told The Namibian that although most residents of informal settlements are "illegal land occupiers" they are still part of council's responsibility.

"We need to come up with a way to generate money, together with the local authority and deal with the matters at hand," he said.