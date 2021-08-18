Western Sahara: President of Republic Felicitates Elected President of Zambia

18 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir-Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, congratulated H.E Mr. Hakainde Hechilema, on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Zambia.

The President of the Republic expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to his Zambian counterpart, on the occasion of his election as president of the Republic of Zambia.

President Gali expressed willingness of the Sahrawi Republic to strengthen the brotherhood, friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X