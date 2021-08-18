Western Sahara: President of Republic Felicitates Elected President of Zambia

Bir-Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, congratulated H.E Mr. Hakainde Hechilema, on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Zambia.

The President of the Republic expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to his Zambian counterpart, on the occasion of his election as president of the Republic of Zambia.

President Gali expressed willingness of the Sahrawi Republic to strengthen the brotherhood, friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples. SPS